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Mamdani Needs to Get a Law Degree Before He Starts Weighing In: Coates
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Mamdani Needs to Get a Law Degree Before He Starts Weighing In: Coates

Former Dep Natl Sec Advisor Coates analyzes escalating US-Iran conflict, regional diplomacy, & oil mrkt impact. She discusses US-Lebanon relations & the controversy to arrest Netanyahu
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Decisive Liberty
Jul 21, 2026

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