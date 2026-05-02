Make Butter in 10 Minutes or Less

1 kilogram = 2.2 lbs / 454 g = 1 lb

1.00 GBP = 1.3489 USD (28 Apr 2026)

You only need one ingredient and one tool - a stand mixer, but you could also use a Food Processor, and the best quality and high fat heavy cream (aka double cream) you can find (or afford).

Either way it is super fast and super easy to make Butter!

You should all try it at least once just to see how delicious it is!

RECIPE…

CREAM! More fatter the better - 2 cups (473 ml) of heavy cream will produce approximately 1/2 pound of delicious butter 1 lbs (453 g) butter will make 11.5 ounces (333 ml) of liquid clarified butter

About salt, you can add it at any time and how much really depends on your taste. If you add the salt before the wash, some of it will wash off but most of it will stay in. Add a little at first and you can always add more.

Advice on Buying Commercial Butter

READ THE INGREDIENTS - there should only be TWO ingredients: cream and salt. Anything else is to compensate for low quality cream - or even no cream at all, such as hydrogenated oil-based butters.

You should occasionally reread the ingredients as well - some companies will change their recipe and not make any notice of it.

Grass fed, organic, are many times marketing gimmicks - pasture raised is what you want to look for. Governments have allowed very loose terms to be used for organic.