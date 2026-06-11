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DNC is Scrambling After This BOMBSHELL Hits 2026 Midterms
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-20:23

DNC is Scrambling After This BOMBSHELL Hits 2026 Midterms

Graham Platner won Maine's Senate primary, and Democrats are scrambling to defend their scandal-plagued nominee.
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 11, 2026

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