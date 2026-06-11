Have You Noticed the Media is SLOWLY Peeling Back the Lies Concerning COVID?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of prominent scientists challenged the prevailing government approach to lockdowns.

The Lockdown Dissidents tells the story of researchers like Jay Bhattacharya, Scott Atlas, and Robert Redfield - voices who say they were sidelined and censored when they questioned the public health consensus.

From Our Notes

WSJ’s COVID-19 Coverage

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some news organizations faced criticism for their coverage, with accusations of misleading the public and suppressing questions about the virus's origins.

Certain media outlets, including The New York Times, later published articles acknowledging that the public had been misled about the pandemic - but not before millions were injured and/or dying from the C19 vax injections.

This included the initial treatment of the lab leak theory as unsubstantiated, despite later evidence suggesting its credibility.

Federal agencies were also noted for projecting excessive confidence in their assessments, which were often based on incomplete information.



The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on a U.S. intelligence report concerning 3 researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology who fell ill and sought hospital care in November 2019, shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak.

This reporting contributed to President Biden ordering U.S. intelligence agencies to further investigate the origins of COVID-19.

The WSJ also covered topics such as pharmacists experiencing burnout during a COVID surge, FDA approvals of vaccines and treatments, and federal court stays on OSHA vaccine requirements.



Perspectives

WSJ Challenged the Mainstream Narrative

The Wall Street Journal's reporting on the potential lab leak origin of COVID-19 prompted President Biden to initiate a government investigation, suggesting it challenged prevailing narratives at the time.

The WSJ Editorial Board advocated for transparency regarding officials' statements and decisions during the pandemic, highlighting the importance of public knowledge for accountability.

WSJ Was Part of the Mainstream Narrative

Some critiques of mainstream media (MSM) regarding COVID-19 coverage often exclude the Wall Street Journal, implying it is perceived as part of the broader MSM.

The WSJ was among the mainstream media outlets criticized for not covering certain aspects of COVID-19, such as vaccine side effects and "turbo cancers," suggesting it aligned with other major news organizations.

One Thing Is for Sure

The defensiveness of the alphabet medical organizations, of Fauci, Birx, Collins, and Gates did nothing to help them save by the fools who refused to use critical thinking.

Our education system, in part, is to blame for that a they did away with ANY training and instruction concerning critical thinking more than a decade before COVID hit.

The MSM, most likely on instructions from The Atlantic, stuck with their prescribed narrative of doom and gloom while the safe "extra-label use" of ivermectin was showing much better progress than the quickly concocted and muhc more expensive C19 vaxes. Which only underscores they Ivermectin was buried while they pushed the new expensive concoctions to the hospitals and medical profession - profits.

ICYMI - Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was granted on December 11, 2020 then Moderna the following week. Mind you , this is only TWO MONTHS after C19 appeared in China.

TWO

MONTHS

They could NOT have the EAU for the C19 vaxes IF there was already a medication that do the job. There was and it was buried before the applying for the EAU - it is very inexpensive and safer than aspirin. Anyone discovering this was immediately hushed or censored altogether - at least until Elon Musk bought X.

We found it on the CDC site buy using advanced search techniques and querying for the drug without using the name - the name did appear in the search results without us prompting for it.

During the 1st year. we kept track of the deaths, and one of the stats kept was where the C19 patients died…