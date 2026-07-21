Los Zeta to CJNG: The Ultra-Violent Evolution of Modern Cartels' New Shadowy Underworld

Today's guest is Dr. John Sullivan.
He is a retired Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department lieutenant and is currently an Instructor in the Safe Communities Institute (SCI) at the Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California.
Dr. Sullivan is a researcher, author, and one of the country's leading scholars on transnational organized crime.
Chapters
01:15 The Evolution of Modern Cartels
07:29 The Rise of the CJNG
10:53 Designating Cartels as Terror Groups
19:46 The War on Cartels Needs Better Intel Ops
24:38 “Third Generation Gang Theory
27:13 How Cartel Try to Achieve Legitimacy in Communities
31:54 Transnational Criminal Alliances
37:57 A Modern ‘Wild West’ City Where Gangs Organize
44:44 The Massive Networks That Run CJNG and Sinaloa Cartel
47:44 Who Runs Global Organized Crime?
Borderland: Narcosis is an IRONCLAD Original