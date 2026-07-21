Los Zeta to CJNG: The Ultra-Violent Evolution of Modern Cartels' New Shadowy Underworld

Today's guest is Dr. John Sullivan.

He is a retired Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department lieutenant and is currently an Instructor in the Safe Communities Institute (SCI) at the Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California.



Dr. Sullivan is a researcher, author, and one of the country's leading scholars on transnational organized crime.

Chapters

01:15 The Evolution of Modern Cartels

07:29 The Rise of the CJNG

10:53 Designating Cartels as Terror Groups

19:46 The War on Cartels Needs Better Intel Ops

24:38 “Third Generation Gang Theory

27:13 How Cartel Try to Achieve Legitimacy in Communities

31:54 Transnational Criminal Alliances

37:57 A Modern ‘Wild West’ City Where Gangs Organize

44:44 The Massive Networks That Run CJNG and Sinaloa Cartel

47:44 Who Runs Global Organized Crime?

Borderland: Narcosis is an IRONCLAD Original