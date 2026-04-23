Liberals LOSE IT as Judge STRIKES DOWN Virginia Redistricting

Our Note: Dr. Steve Turley mentions at the 0:27 time mark that Virginia is a sold Blue state. In reality, Virginia is a Purple state - 60% Blue, 40% Red.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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