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Liberals LOSE IT as Judge STRIKES DOWN Virginia Redistricting
0:00
-14:31

Liberals LOSE IT as Judge STRIKES DOWN Virginia Redistricting

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 23, 2026

Our Note: Dr. Steve Turley mentions at the 0:27 time mark that Virginia is a sold Blue state. In reality, Virginia is a Purple state - 60% Blue, 40% Red.

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