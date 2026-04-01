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Lefties Losing It: Canada Is NOT Okay
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Lefties Losing It: Canada Is NOT Okay

Sky News host Rita Panahi has reacted to Canada’s far left New Democratic Party conference which featured many bizarre moments.
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 01, 2026

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