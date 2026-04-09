Learning to Focus on and Live by What Really Matters

Ivanka Trump reveals how she

built an $800M empire

why she stepped away when her father became President, and

the lessons on trust, negotiation, and thriving under pressure

Ivanka Trump is a world-renowned businesswoman, real estate developer, and entrepreneur who served as Advisor to the President during Trump’s first administration.

She was previously Executive Vice President in the Trump Organization, and is the author of 2 New York Times bestsellers, including ‘Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success’.

She explains:

▪️The negotiation tactic used to close billion-dollar deals

▪️Why she permanently stepped back from the Trump campaign

▪️How to build a billion-dollar brand from total scratch

▪️Why most leaders fail to adapt to the upcoming AI revolution

▪️Her mission to develop a pristine Mediterranean island in Albania

Chapters

00:00 Why Trust Doesn’t Come Easy And What That Reveals

03:32 When You Realize You’re Different What Happens Next

05:44 What Her Mother Was Really Like Behind Closed Doors

11:47 The Key Difference That Shaped Who She Became

15:43 What Donald And Ivana Trump’s Divorce Really Meant For Her

18:27 The Reality Of Being Trump’s Daughter What People Get Wrong

23:36 How Do You Find Yourself Surrounded By Power And Fame

30:57 Why Being Underestimated Became Her Biggest Advantage

32:59 What She Actually Looks For When Hiring And Why It Matters

37:49 Why She Walked Away From Fashion For Government

41:06 What Really Happened When Trump Decided To Run

46:23 Trump Running For President What Changed Everything

48:52 Ads

51:04 Did She Ever Think Her Father Would Actually Do It

54:26 Was Leaving The White House A Relief Or Something Else

58:08 Was Anyone Truly Prepared For Life Inside The White House

59:44 What The Assassination Attempt Changed Forever

1:07:20 What Life Looks Like After Stepping Away From Politics

1:11:04 Ads

1:14:24 How Therapy Changed The Way She Sees Everything

1:20:28 The Loss Of Her Mother And What It Taught Her

1:26:28 The 3 Rules She Believes Define Success And Happiness

1:28:37 What Planet Harvest Is And Why It Could Matter More Than You Think