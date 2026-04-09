Learning to Focus on and Live by What Really Matters

Ivanka Trump reveals how she
built an $800M empire
why she stepped away when her father became President, and
the lessons on trust, negotiation, and thriving under pressure
Ivanka Trump is a world-renowned businesswoman, real estate developer, and entrepreneur who served as Advisor to the President during Trump’s first administration.
She was previously Executive Vice President in the Trump Organization, and is the author of 2 New York Times bestsellers, including ‘Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success’.
She explains:
▪️The negotiation tactic used to close billion-dollar deals
▪️Why she permanently stepped back from the Trump campaign
▪️How to build a billion-dollar brand from total scratch
▪️Why most leaders fail to adapt to the upcoming AI revolution
▪️Her mission to develop a pristine Mediterranean island in Albania
Chapters
00:00 Why Trust Doesn’t Come Easy And What That Reveals
03:32 When You Realize You’re Different What Happens Next
05:44 What Her Mother Was Really Like Behind Closed Doors
11:47 The Key Difference That Shaped Who She Became
15:43 What Donald And Ivana Trump’s Divorce Really Meant For Her
18:27 The Reality Of Being Trump’s Daughter What People Get Wrong
23:36 How Do You Find Yourself Surrounded By Power And Fame
30:57 Why Being Underestimated Became Her Biggest Advantage
32:59 What She Actually Looks For When Hiring And Why It Matters
37:49 Why She Walked Away From Fashion For Government
41:06 What Really Happened When Trump Decided To Run
46:23 Trump Running For President What Changed Everything
48:52 Ads
51:04 Did She Ever Think Her Father Would Actually Do It
54:26 Was Leaving The White House A Relief Or Something Else
58:08 Was Anyone Truly Prepared For Life Inside The White House
59:44 What The Assassination Attempt Changed Forever
1:07:20 What Life Looks Like After Stepping Away From Politics
1:11:04 Ads
1:14:24 How Therapy Changed The Way She Sees Everything
1:20:28 The Loss Of Her Mother And What It Taught Her
1:26:28 The 3 Rules She Believes Define Success And Happiness
1:28:37 What Planet Harvest Is And Why It Could Matter More Than You Think