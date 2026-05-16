Lake Jackson (Florida) CAVES IN - Shocking 12 Billion Gallons Gone Overnight!

Lake Jackson, Florida is disappearing into a sinkhole.

The 4,000-acre lake outside Tallahassee has drained through Porter Sink into the Floridan Aquifer — and is re-emerging 19 miles south at Wakulla Spring.

In late November 2025, in the middle of what the National Weather Service has called Extreme Drought, the sediment plug at the bottom of Lake Jackson gave way.

Six months later, the lake is mostly cracked mud, stranded lily pads, and a single 28-foot sinkhole at the center of it all.

Cypress trees at the adjacent Cascade Lake show old water lines 10 feet up exposed trunks.

People are now walking down into the sinkhole basin to hunt for fossils.

And the cycle is accelerating - what used to happen once every 20 years is now happening every few.