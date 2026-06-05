A Former Biden Aide BEGGED Jill Biden To Stop, Her Response Made Things SO MUCH WORSE

Jill Biden's book tour is blowing up in her face - and even Democrats are telling her to go away.

She claims "no one ever told me" Joe Biden was declining, finally admits she thought he had a stroke at the 2024 debate, then snaps at a loyal former aide with "say it to my face, buddy."

Stephen A. Smith torches the whole charade, Donald Trump dismantles the stroke story with one Waffle House question, and CNN's Harry Enten reveals Joe Biden is now the most unpopular former Democratic president in 50 years.

Chapters

0:00 Jill Biden's Book Tour Blows Up

2:08 Whoopi, Joe & A Second Biden Book

4:10 The Debate Night Jill Won't Explain

8:32 "Say It To My Face, Buddy" - Jill Snaps

11:31 Stephen A. Smith & Trump Pile On

16:44 Harry Enten's Brutal Biden Numbers