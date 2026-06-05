ANTIFA Attack Causes Isabel Brown & Conservative Students to Barricade in Classroom
ABSOLUTE CHAOS breaks out when Isabel Brown arrived on campus at VCU. Multiple arrests force the conservative students to barricade themselves until police can get the crowd under control.
Jun 05, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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