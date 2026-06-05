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ANTIFA Attack Causes Isabel Brown & Conservative Students to Barricade in Classroom
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ANTIFA Attack Causes Isabel Brown & Conservative Students to Barricade in Classroom

ABSOLUTE CHAOS breaks out when Isabel Brown arrived on campus at VCU. Multiple arrests force the conservative students to barricade themselves until police can get the crowd under control.
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 05, 2026

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