SPACE RACE: Competition with China Is MASSIVELY Intensifying

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to detail America’s plan to beat China back to the Moon, build a permanent lunar base and pave the way for future missions to Mars.

ICYMI: The improvements in technology trickle down into everyday use from the military as well as from companies with well treasured development and research. It ALWAYS has since the days of Ghengus Khan and before. There has been a lag in such in the years from Obama to Biden as they throttled such from happening - and Obama thought he had buried it all. Innovation is NEVER buried, delayed maybe but never buried.