The SHOCKING DETAILS behind the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting and suspect Cole Allen are unfolding as new evidence, family confessions, and firsthand accounts come to light.
Kerri Lane: Shooter’s Family Drops SHOCKING DETAILS After Cole Allen’s Confession
Apr 27, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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