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Kerri Lane: Shooter’s Family Drops SHOCKING DETAILS After Cole Allen’s Confession
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Kerri Lane: Shooter’s Family Drops SHOCKING DETAILS After Cole Allen’s Confession

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 27, 2026

The SHOCKING DETAILS behind the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting and suspect Cole Allen are unfolding as new evidence, family confessions, and firsthand accounts come to light.

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