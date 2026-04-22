Katrina Szulc: Exposed - Ties Between the Gulf Cartel, the Mexican Political Elite & More
In this episode, Katarina breaks down the political figures accused of helping Mexico’s most powerful cartels thrive.
Apr 22, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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