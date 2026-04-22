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Katrina Szulc: Exposed - Ties Between the Gulf Cartel, the Mexican Political Elite & More
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Katrina Szulc: Exposed - Ties Between the Gulf Cartel, the Mexican Political Elite & More

In this episode, Katarina breaks down the political figures accused of helping Mexico’s most powerful cartels thrive.
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 22, 2026

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