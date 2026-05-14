Kash Patel Drops EXPLOSIVE Receipts on Van Hollen During HEATED Exchange

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastKash Patel Drops EXPLOSIVE Receipts on Van Hollen During HEATED Exchange21×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -18:25-18:25Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Kash Patel Drops EXPLOSIVE Receipts on Van Hollen During HEATED ExchangeDecisive LibertyMay 14, 20262ShareTranscriptFBI Director Kash Patel went off on Senator Chris Van Hollen during a Senate hearing after Dems tried smearing him with a piece in The Atlantic. Plus California governor candidate Xavier Becerra MELTS Down on LIVE TV during a KTLA Interview.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesPresident Trump Participates in a Greeting with the President of the People's Republic of China1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyEXPOSED: Carney's Secret Toronto Plot Collapses as Trump Heads to China10 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTrump Rejects Latest Iran Peace Deal - Why?11 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyNew York is Rushing to Rubber-Stamp Wind and Solar Complexes Before Tax Credits Expire 12 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThe $5 Billion Mistake That Could Break Starlink12 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyVDH: Why Trump is the Only Leader Left Standing for Israel14 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyIs Trump Arming the Iranians?! May 13 • Decisive Liberty