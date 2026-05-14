Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Kash Patel Drops EXPLOSIVE Receipts on Van Hollen During HEATED Exchange
0:00
-18:25

Kash Patel Drops EXPLOSIVE Receipts on Van Hollen During HEATED Exchange

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 14, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel went off on Senator Chris Van Hollen during a Senate hearing after Dems tried smearing him with a piece in The Atlantic.

Plus California governor candidate Xavier Becerra MELTS Down on LIVE TV during a KTLA Interview.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture