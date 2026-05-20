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Karen Bass CNN Interview DISASTER and Massie’s SHOCKING Announcement
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Karen Bass CNN Interview DISASTER and Massie’s SHOCKING Announcement

Karen Bass IMPLODES on CNN during a tense interview as Thomas Massie loses his Kentucky Primary to Ed Gallrein then drops BIG NEWS.
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Decisive Liberty
May 20, 2026

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