Karen Bass CNN Interview DISASTER and Massie’s SHOCKING Announcement
Karen Bass IMPLODES on CNN during a tense interview as Thomas Massie loses his Kentucky Primary to Ed Gallrein then drops BIG NEWS.
May 20, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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