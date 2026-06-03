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Kagan Dunlap: Iran Targets U.S. Forces Again Amid Rising Tensions
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Kagan Dunlap: Iran Targets U.S. Forces Again Amid Rising Tensions

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 03, 2026

Iran launched an additional wave of drones targeting U.S. forces during the night of June 2–3, 2026.

According to reports, U.S. and allied air defenses intercepted multiple drones before they reached their targets.

No American personnel were injured and no military assets were damaged.

The incident comes amid growing tensions in the Gulf, following missile launches, drone attacks, and conflicting claims from both sides.

Watch for a full breakdown of what happened, why it matters, and what could come next.

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