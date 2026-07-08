Julia McCoy: Economists Just Proved the AI Apocalypse Is a Choice

Two economists just proved in 35 pages of math that AI layoffs can spiral into an economy that produces everything and sells it to nobody.
The peer-reviewed paper from Wharton and Boston University models a demand externality no single CEO can fix.
But buried in section four is one variable that flips the entire trap.
What you'll learn:
✅ Why every rational layoff decision deepens the trap for everyone
✅ The fixes that failed in the model, including UBI and voluntary slowdowns
✅ The eta variable that reverses the death spiral
The doomers read 34 pages and skipped the one that reverses everything.