Julia McCoy: Economists Just Proved the AI Apocalypse Is a Choice

Two economists just proved in 35 pages of math that AI layoffs can spiral into an economy that produces everything and sells it to nobody.

VIEW THEIR REPORT by Clicking Here

The peer-reviewed paper from Wharton and Boston University models a demand externality no single CEO can fix.

But buried in section four is one variable that flips the entire trap.

What you'll learn:

✅ Why every rational layoff decision deepens the trap for everyone

✅ The fixes that failed in the model, including UBI and voluntary slowdowns

✅ The eta variable that reverses the death spiral

The doomers read 34 pages and skipped the one that reverses everything.