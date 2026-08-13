Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Trump APPEALS to SCOTUS After "Human Error" in ANOTHER Election
0:00
-27:53

Trump APPEALS to SCOTUS After "Human Error" in ANOTHER Election

The Trump administration races to the Supreme Court while a highly suspicious Milwaukee voting glitch exposes the fragile reality of ballot security.
DecisiveLiberty's avatar
DecisiveLiberty

As an activist judge blocks Donald Trump's election integrity order nationwide, his administration races to the Supreme Court while a highly suspicious Milwaukee voting glitch exposes the fragile reality of ballot security.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture