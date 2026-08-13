As an activist judge blocks Donald Trump's election integrity order nationwide, his administration races to the Supreme Court while a highly suspicious Milwaukee voting glitch exposes the fragile reality of ballot security.
Trump APPEALS to SCOTUS After "Human Error" in ANOTHER Election
The Trump administration races to the Supreme Court while a highly suspicious Milwaukee voting glitch exposes the fragile reality of ballot security.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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