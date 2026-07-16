Judicial Coup BLOCKED with Last-Minute FIRING!

President Trump instantly dismantles a brazen judicial coup by firing a Seattle court-appointed prosecutor within an hour, asserting executive dominance over activist judges attempting to bypass his constitutional authority.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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