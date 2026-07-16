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Judicial Coup BLOCKED with Last-Minute FIRING!
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Judicial Coup BLOCKED with Last-Minute FIRING!

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Decisive Liberty
Jul 16, 2026

President Trump instantly dismantles a brazen judicial coup by firing a Seattle court-appointed prosecutor within an hour, asserting executive dominance over activist judges attempting to bypass his constitutional authority.

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