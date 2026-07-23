Judge SLAPPED DOWN in "Extraordinary" Immigration WIN
The 5th Circuit strikes down activist judges routinely releasing illegal aliens into the country while TX Gov Greg Abbott launches an aggressive crackdown targeting fraudulent birth tourism operators
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes