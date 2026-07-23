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Judge SLAPPED DOWN in "Extraordinary" Immigration WIN
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Judge SLAPPED DOWN in "Extraordinary" Immigration WIN

The 5th Circuit strikes down activist judges routinely releasing illegal aliens into the country while TX Gov Greg Abbott launches an aggressive crackdown targeting fraudulent birth tourism operators
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