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Jack Keane: This is a MAJOR issue
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Jack Keane: This is a MAJOR issue

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 22, 2026

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports on the U.S.-Iran agreement outlining a 60-day roadmap toward a final peace deal.

Fox News senior strategic analyst retired Gen. Jack Keane provides analysis on ‘America’s Newsroom’.

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