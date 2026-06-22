Jack Keane: This is a MAJOR issue

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastJack Keane: This is a MAJOR issue31×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:12-10:12Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Jack Keane: This is a MAJOR issueDecisive LibertyJun 22, 20263ShareTranscriptFox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports on the U.S.-Iran agreement outlining a 60-day roadmap toward a final peace deal. Fox News senior strategic analyst retired Gen. Jack Keane provides analysis on ‘America’s Newsroom’.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesLIVE TOUSiTV: Starmer RESIGNS As UK Prime Minister10 mins ago • Decisive LibertyPresent or Absent, We Wrestle with God17 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyShe Ran for Governor of CA, Now She’s Telling You How They Rig It17 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThe Collapse Of The Islamic Republic Has Already Begun18 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTrump Predicts U.K. Prime Minister's Resignation as Andy Burnham Eyes Premiership20 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyMedieval Carpenters Knew Something About Wood Joints We Forgot23 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyStop Buying Laundry Detergent — This Cheap $6 Amish Recipe (Lasts a Year)Jun 21 • Decisive Liberty