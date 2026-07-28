Ivana Stradner, FDD: What to Expect From the Trump-Zelensky Meeting

About Ivana Stradner

Ivana Stradner is a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), specifically with its Barish Center for Media Integrity.

In this role, she focuses on Russia's security strategies and military doctrines, studying how Russia employs information operations for strategic communication.

Her work also involves analyzing Russian influence within international organizations, with a current emphasis on the UN Cybercrime Treaty and UN efforts to regulate information security.

Stradner has provided testimony before the European Parliament and has briefed various government officials on these topics.



Before joining the FDD, Stradner held positions as a Jeane Kirkpatrick fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and as a visiting scholar at Harvard University.

She also lectured at several universities, including the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law.

Stradner is a special correspondent for Kyiv Post and is active on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, where she discusses cyber warfare, information warfare, and Russia.

Her writings have appeared in academic journals and various publications such as The Washington Post, Foreign Affairs, The Hill, Foreign Policy, National Review, The National Interest, and Newsweek

About DFF

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) is a Washington, DC-based nonpartisan 501(c)(3) research institute focusing on national security and foreign policy. FDD does not accept donations from any foreign governments.



FDD conducts in-depth research, produces accurate and timely analyses, identifies illicit activities, and provides policy options — all with the aim of strengthening U.S. national security and reducing or eliminating threats posed by adversaries and enemies of the United States and other free nations.



Founded shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, FDD conducts actionable research prepared by experts and scholars from a variety of backgrounds — including government, intelligence, military, private sector, academia, and journalism. It brings proficiency in foreign languages, law, finance, technology, and other skills to its work.

FDD regularly provides open-source research and analyses to policymakers and the media. Since its founding, FDD has shared its expertise with the Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump administrations and congressional offices on a bipartisan basis.



In addition to its in-house experts, FDD collaborates with and seeks counsel from a range of distinguished advisors. FDD houses three Centers on American Power: the Center on Military and Political Power, the Center on Economic and Financial Power, and the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation.