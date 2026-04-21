IRGC ‘doesn’t want peace’ Amid Negotiations with U.S. - Sean Spicer

Sky News host Andrew Bolt claims the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) doesn’t want a peace outcome in negotiations with the US.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps doesn’t want peace, yet the President, speaker of the Iranian parliament, foreign minister, they do,” Mr Bolt said. “But they don’t want to seem like they’re weak and in danger of being offed back home.”

FOOTNOTE

Sean Michael Spicer, born on September 23, 1971, is an American political commentator, naval officer, and political strategist. He served as the 30th White House Press Secretary and White House Communications Director for President Donald Trump in 2017 during the first half of the year. Prior to his role in the White House, Spicer was the communications director for the Republican National Committee (RNC) from 2011 to 2017, and its chief strategist from 2015 to 2017. His career in Republican politics spans decades, including various communications roles in the House of Representatives, as Assistant U.S. Trade Representative under George W. Bush, and as an advisor to presidential campaigns.

After leaving the Trump administration, Spicer pursued various media and public engagements. He became a political contributor for NewsNation in May 2023 and hosted “Spicer & Co.” on Newsmax for over three years. He now hosts “The Sean Spicer Show,” which streams weekdays on platforms like YouTube and Rumble, and airs on The FirstTV network. Spicer is also a Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves and the author of three bestselling books: “The Briefing,” “Leading America,” and “Radical Nation.” Additionally, he participated in Season 28 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” where he was a quarterfinalist, and has signed with the Worldwide Speakers Group for speaking engagements