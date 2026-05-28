Iranians Just Sent Their FIRST Messages After 88 Days Offline…

After 88 days cut off from the internet by the Islamic Regime, Iranians are finally speaking to the world again - and their first messages are heartbreaking, emotional, and impossible to ignore.



In this video, I translate and analyze the very first posts and reactions now emerging from occupied Iran after one of the longest internet blackouts in modern history.

While the terrorist Islamic Regime occupying Iran tried to silence nearly 90 million people and isolate Iranians from the outside world, diaspora Iranians were attacked and smeared as “disconnected” from the people inside Iran.

But now that the internet is slowly reconnecting, the truth is impossible to hide anymore.

The voices coming out of Iran are saying the exact same things millions of Iranians abroad have been saying for months:

freedom, secularism, dignity, and the end of the Islamic Republic.

But why did the Islamic Regime suddenly restore internet access after 88 days? Is this a genuine reopening… or a trap designed to monitor, identify, and track dissidents now returning online?



Goldie breaks down the Islamic Regime’s propaganda, the emotional first messages coming out of Tehran and across Iran, and what this moment reveals about the real state of the Iranian people after nearly three months of digital darkness.

This is not just about internet access.



This is about censorship, survival, resistance, and a nation finally speaking again.