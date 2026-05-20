IRAN: The Beginning of the End for the Islamic Regime

Iran is entering its most dangerous phase since 1979.

Following the death of Ali Khamenei, the Islamic regime is scrambling to maintain control as protests, economic collapse, succession fears, and internal power struggles shake the foundations of the Islamic Republic.

In this episode of The Goldie Show, former Canadian politician and geopolitical analyst Goldie Ghamari breaks down the real power struggle now unfolding inside Iran - from Mojtaba Khamenei and the growing role of the IRGC, to the rise of Iran’s Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, anti-regime unrest, and the future of the Iranian Lion and Sun revolution.