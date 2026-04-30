Goldie Ghamari's Saturday, April 25 interview on NewsMax with Rob Astorino, host of Saturday Agenda.

The topic was the ongoing negotiations, or lack thereof, between the United States and the Islamic Republic occupying Iran. Key takeaway: Iranians don't want the regime to survive.

They want the United States and Israel to finish the job and end the Islamic Republic. Iranians only trust HRH Reza Pahlavi, the leader of Iran's National Lion and Sun revolution, to transition the country from a brutal islamic dictatorship to a functioning secular democratic society.

And when HRH Reza Pahlavi makes the fina call, Iranians will rise up in the millions to overthrow this brutal regime and