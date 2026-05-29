Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
IMA: Vitamin K Shots and Informed Consent - What Parents Should Know
0:00
-5:46

IMA: Vitamin K Shots and Informed Consent - What Parents Should Know

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 29, 2026

Find resources: https://imahealth.org/

IMA Senior Fellow, Pediatrics Dr. Katherine Welch joins The National Desk to discuss vitamin K shots for newborns, including potential risks, informed consent, and why parents deserve clear, balanced information before making medical decisions for their babies. Watch now.

The Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) is a healthcare nonprofit on a mission to restore trust, integrity, and the doctor-patient relationship. Get involved by clicking below:

• Follow: https://imahealth.org/contact/
• Webinar: https://imahealth.org/weekly-webinars/
• Treatment: https://imahealth.org/treatment-protocols/
• Medical Disclaimer: https://imahealth.org/about/terms-and-conditions/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture