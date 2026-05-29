Find resources: https://imahealth.org/
IMA Senior Fellow, Pediatrics Dr. Katherine Welch joins The National Desk to discuss vitamin K shots for newborns, including potential risks, informed consent, and why parents deserve clear, balanced information before making medical decisions for their babies. Watch now.
The Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) is a healthcare nonprofit on a mission to restore trust, integrity, and the doctor-patient relationship. Get involved by clicking below:
• Follow: https://imahealth.org/contact/
• Webinar: https://imahealth.org/weekly-webinars/
• Treatment: https://imahealth.org/treatment-protocols/
• Medical Disclaimer: https://imahealth.org/about/terms-and-conditions/
IMA: Vitamin K Shots and Informed Consent - What Parents Should Know
May 29, 2026
Find resources: https://imahealth.org/
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes