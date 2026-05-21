IMA: The Price of Medical Coverage

What happened to the doctors who refused to stay silent about early COVID treatments?

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This week on the IMA Weekly Show…

Dr. Ryan Cole, IMA Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs, is joined by

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, IMA Senior Fellow, and

Dr. Ron Elfenbein

for a timely conversation about medical courage, physician autonomy, and the future of the doctor-patient relationship.



In this episode, they’ll discuss: