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IMA: The Price of Medical Coverage
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IMA: The Price of Medical Coverage

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Decisive Liberty
May 21, 2026

What happened to the doctors who refused to stay silent about early COVID treatments?

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This week on the IMA Weekly Show…

  • Dr. Ryan Cole, IMA Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs, is joined by

  • Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, IMA Senior Fellow, and

  • Dr. Ron Elfenbein

for a timely conversation about medical courage, physician autonomy, and the future of the doctor-patient relationship.

In this episode, they’ll discuss:

  • What happens when doctors speak publicly about COVID policy and treatment options

  • Why physician autonomy and clinical judgment matter for every patient

  • How legal, licensing, and institutional pressure can affect medical decision-making

  • Dr. Bowden’s work defending informed consent and health freedom through the Coalition for Health Freedom

  • Dr. Elfenbein’s experience providing COVID testing, treatment, and monoclonal antibody therapy

  • What his ongoing federal case raises about due process, billing complexity, and independent medicine

  • Why patients and physicians must stand together to protect the doctor-patient relationship

    The Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) is a healthcare nonprofit on a mission to restore trust, integrity, and the doctor-patient relationship

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