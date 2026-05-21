IMA: The Price of Medical Coverage

What happened to the doctors who refused to stay silent about early COVID treatments?
This week on the IMA Weekly Show…
Dr. Ryan Cole, IMA Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs, is joined by
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, IMA Senior Fellow, and
Dr. Ron Elfenbein
for a timely conversation about medical courage, physician autonomy, and the future of the doctor-patient relationship.
In this episode, they’ll discuss:
What happens when doctors speak publicly about COVID policy and treatment options
Why physician autonomy and clinical judgment matter for every patient
How legal, licensing, and institutional pressure can affect medical decision-making
Dr. Bowden’s work defending informed consent and health freedom through the Coalition for Health Freedom
Dr. Elfenbein’s experience providing COVID testing, treatment, and monoclonal antibody therapy
What his ongoing federal case raises about due process, billing complexity, and independent medicine
Why patients and physicians must stand together to protect the doctor-patient relationship
The Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) is a healthcare nonprofit on a mission to restore trust, integrity, and the doctor-patient relationship