Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
IMA: Old Molecule, New Evidence: Chlorine Dioxide Shows Promise in 3 Veterinary Cases
0:00
-7:52

IMA: Old Molecule, New Evidence: Chlorine Dioxide Shows Promise in 3 Veterinary Cases

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 29, 2026

Read more: https://imahealth.org/chlorine-dioxide-shows-promise-in-three-veterinary-cases/

A new case series published in the Journal of Independent Medicine documents three veterinary cases where animals with limited conventional options improved after chlorine dioxide protocols—with no reported adverse effects. Watch now.

Chlorine Dioxide as an Adjunctive Treatment in Three Veterinary Cases: A Case Series - Read now in the Journal of Independent Medicine: https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/articles/v02n03a10/ | archive

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture