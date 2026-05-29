Read more: https://imahealth.org/chlorine-dioxide-shows-promise-in-three-veterinary-cases/
A new case series published in the Journal of Independent Medicine documents three veterinary cases where animals with limited conventional options improved after chlorine dioxide protocols—with no reported adverse effects. Watch now.
Chlorine Dioxide as an Adjunctive Treatment in Three Veterinary Cases: A Case Series - Read now in the Journal of Independent Medicine: https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/articles/v02n03a10/ | archive
IMA: Old Molecule, New Evidence: Chlorine Dioxide Shows Promise in 3 Veterinary Cases
May 29, 2026
Read more: https://imahealth.org/chlorine-dioxide-shows-promise-in-three-veterinary-cases/
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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