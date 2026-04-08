If You Think The Bible Is FAKE, You NEED To See This

Christian historian Wesley Huff breaks down the publicly available evidence that Jesus of Nazareth was a real historical person and that the accounts written about him are historically reliable.

He reveals that Jesus, a nobody from nowhere in terms of the Roman Empire, has more biographical source material from closer to his lifetime than the most famous person in his era, Emperor Tiberius, whose four biographies were mostly written a century after his death.

Discover:

• Why Jesus has more historical sources than the Roman Emperor of his era

• How the 40 to 60 year gap is actually remarkably close by ancient standards

• Why the Chinese whispers argument falls apart for the gospels

• The embarrassing detail about women witnesses that proves authenticity

• Why later forgeries tried to fix what the originals refused to change

• How ancient texts cited their sources by naming people you could go and ask

• Why nearly all historians agree Jesus of Nazareth was a real person