Stephen Gardner and Congressman Brandon Gill https://x.com/RepBrandonGill discuss the birthright citizenship SCOTUS ruling.

What is shared at 10:18 is Stephen’s favorite part of this interview.

How the GOP can still fight for Trump's agenda and MAGA voters wishes. https://brandongillforcongress.com/

The Supreme Court just handed down a ruling that, on immigration, feels like a freight train hitting the heart of the Trump agenda: birthright citizenship stays exactly as it is.



In a 6–3 decision, the justices rejected President Trump’s executive order that tried to limit citizenship for children born here to parents who are here illegally or only temporarily. Chief Justice Roberts, joined by Trump‑appointed Amy Coney Barrett and the liberal bloc, said the 14th Amendment’s promise is clear: if you are born on U.S. soil, you are a citizen, with very narrow exceptions like foreign diplomats. That not only kills Trump’s order—it effectively closes the door on Congress trying to rewrite birthright citizenship by statute. The only way to change it now is a future Court reversal or a full constitutional amendment.



So what does this mean on the ground? It locks in the status quo for “birth tourism” and children of illegal aliens. If roughly 20 million people who are here unlawfully or temporarily have children here, those kids are citizens for life. Trump voters worry this will encourage more pregnant women to come on short‑term visas or illegally, knowing their child gets an automatic claim on America even if they themselves never fully join or respect the country.



At the same time, there are reasons not to go full doom‑and‑gloom. Trump has already dramatically cut illegal crossings—blocking on the order of hundreds of thousands of would‑be entrants per month at the border with new enforcement rules, deals, and removals. And just days ago he won a huge Supreme Court case affirming his authority to end Temporary Protected Status and deport TPS holders who have turned “temporary” into a permanent stay, especially when most are now shown to be on some form of welfare.



Zoom out and the tension becomes clear. America is absolutely a nation of immigrants—but the way Congress and the courts are behaving, it can feel like the system treats America as primarily a promised land for new arrivals, not for the natural‑born citizens already here struggling with housing, wages, inflation, and taxes. Immigration gets endless legal protection; everyday Americans often get platitudes.



On culture, the Supreme Court’s term sends a different signal: a win for red and common‑sense states on gendered sports. The Court has now upheld the power of states to ban biological males from competing in girls’ and women’s sports, backing laws in over two dozen states that restrict transgender participation in female teams. That means states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida can keep girls’ sports female, while blue states and sanctuary cities almost certainly double down on allowing boys in girls’ leagues. It protects fairness in some places but also deepens the red‑blue divide.



That’s where someone like Senator Markwayne Mullin comes in. Voters see Congress’s approval rating in the basement and wonder: does anyone in D.C. actually work for them? Democrats seem obsessed with expanding the electorate through illegal immigration and loose ID rules. Republicans talk America First, but many—RINOs—still stall bills like the SAVE America Act that would tighten voter ID, clean rolls, and restore trust in elections.



Members sitting on DOJ oversight and reform committees are finally starting to hammer this, launching probes and criminal cases against fraud rings in Medicare, Medicaid, ACA exchanges, and pandemic programs. But your question gets to the core: is this level of fraud and waste something Congress quietly tolerates because it feeds donors and bureaucracy, or is the system now simply so gigantic that even well‑intentioned members struggle to contain it?



The honest answer is: it’s both. The government has grown far beyond what ordinary citizens can monitor, and far beyond what a small group of reformers can easily clean up. That’s why Trump’s base keeps demanding three things at once: secure the border, end executive‑amnesty games like TPS abuse, and launch aggressive fraud‑takedown operations across every major program—while cutting taxes so citizens aren’t paying for the dysfunction.



Birthright citizenship staying in place is a real blow to the Trump immigration vision. But the story isn’t just that one loss. It’s that the same week, Trump gains new tools to deport TPS overstays, states gain power to defend women’s sports, and Congress faces rising pressure—from you and millions like you—to prove it can deliver a government that serves citizens instead of feeding a never‑ending cycle of fraud, waste, and abuse.