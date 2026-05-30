How to Make Beef Incredibly Tender and Juicy in Minutes

Want beef that’s unbelievably tender and juicy every single time?

In this video, you’ll shown a famous Chinese method that transforms even simple cuts of beef into soft, restaurant-style meat in just minutes.

Using a genius combination of soda, starch, ice water, and a quick marinade technique, the beef becomes incredibly tender, flavorful, and perfect for stir-fries, noodles, rice dishes, or quick dinners.

Simple ingredients, fast preparation, and a result that feels like magic — once you try this trick, you’ll never cook beef the old way again!

We really hope you enjoy this video, please tell us what do you think in the comments.