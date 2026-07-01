How the White House was Built 🇺🇸 : Burnt, Gutted, Reborn, Inside the 5 Lives of White House

Inside the extraordinary history of the White House - America's most iconic residence - from its 1792 cornerstone laying to the comprehensive transformations through 2025.



This in-depth documentary traces the complete evolution:

the original construction under President George Washington using sandstone and skilled labor

the devastating 1814 burning by British forces during the War of 1812 that left only the exterior walls standing

the rapid reconstruction completed by 1817

major 20th-21st century renovations including Theodore Roosevelt's 1902 West Wing addition

Harry Truman's 1948-1952 structural overhaul (total interior gutting and steel reinforcement)

ongoing modernizations for security, sustainability, and technology.

Valued today at an estimated $1 billion in reconstruction costs, the White House stands as a symbol of resilience, blending historical preservation with contemporary engineering excellence.

