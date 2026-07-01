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How the White House was Built 🇺🇸 : Burnt, Gutted, Reborn, Inside the 5 Lives of White House
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How the White House was Built 🇺🇸 : Burnt, Gutted, Reborn, Inside the 5 Lives of White House

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 01, 2026

Inside the extraordinary history of the White House - America's most iconic residence - from its 1792 cornerstone laying to the comprehensive transformations through 2025.

This in-depth documentary traces the complete evolution:

  • the original construction under President George Washington using sandstone and skilled labor

  • the devastating 1814 burning by British forces during the War of 1812 that left only the exterior walls standing

  • the rapid reconstruction completed by 1817

  • major 20th-21st century renovations including Theodore Roosevelt's 1902 West Wing addition

  • Harry Truman's 1948-1952 structural overhaul (total interior gutting and steel reinforcement)

  • ongoing modernizations for security, sustainability, and technology.

Valued today at an estimated $1 billion in reconstruction costs, the White House stands as a symbol of resilience, blending historical preservation with contemporary engineering excellence.

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