How the IDF Turned Iran's $300M Tunnel Network Into a 200-Meter Coffin

Iran invested $300 million a year in Hezbollah's military infrastructure beneath southern Lebanon after the 2006 war. North Korean engineers from the KOMID weapons company provided the blueprints and boring equipment through a $13 million technology transfer deal.



The tunnels were designed to survive Israeli airstrikes by going deep into solid limestone, with reinforced concrete walls, mobile missile launch shafts, and command centers holding hundreds of fighters. The engineering worked against bombs. The IDF changed the question. Instead of bombing from above, Israeli ground forces seized the exits and sealed them. The same depth that made the tunnels bomb-proof made them inescapable when the surface was controlled. Between 30 and 40 Hezbollah fighters remain trapped inside the Ali Taher Ridge compound as of July 2026.



This video examines the engineering paradox at the center of Iran's tunnel strategy: how depth protects against vertical force but traps against surface force. It covers the Majdal Zoun compound (200 meters long, 25 meters deep, demolished June 28 in Operation Sof Pasuk), the Ali Taher Ridge nerve center (1 kilometer long, 20 years of construction, Hezbollah's Badr Unit HQ), the Beaufort Castle tunnel complex, and the North Korean KOMID technology transfer that made the network possible.



Eagle Eye Military is the Forensic Patriot channel. Engineering autopsy over news commentary. Physics and failure analysis on military technology, geopolitics, and defense systems.

Chapters

00:00 Iran's $300M Underground Gamble

01:10 North Korea Built the Blueprints

04:00 Why Lebanon's Rock Changes Everything

06:30 Inside the Majdal Zoun Compound

08:50 The IDF Walks In Through the Front Door

11:30 Trapped Under Ali Taher Ridge

14:00 Operation Full Stop

16:00 Depth Becomes the Coffin

18:30 The Paradox Iran Never Solved