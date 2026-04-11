Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
How SpaceX Will Build a City on The Moon
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How SpaceX Will Build a City on The Moon

SpaceX has a new plan to build a self-growing city on the Moon.
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 11, 2026

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