How Soap Saved Civilization - And Nobody Believed It | Weird History

The first soap recipe was written 5,000 years ago.
The Islamic Golden Age perfected it.
A doctor in 1847 proved it could stop disease from spreading - and watched mortality rates in his hospital drop by 90% after a single change: washing hands.
Nobody believed any of them.
The history of soap is not a story about cleanliness.
It's a story about how long it takes a civilization to accept a truth it finds inconvenient.
Ancient Babylon had soap in 2800 BC - and used it to clean wool, not bodies.
Rome built the greatest public hygiene system in history, then collapsed, and Europe forgot everything.
While the Black Death killed a third of the continent's population, chemists in the Islamic Golden Age were perfecting soap formulas that would eventually save the Western world.
Crusaders brought that knowledge back to Europe - and European governments taxed it as a luxury for the next five centuries.
Then came Ignaz Semmelweis.
A Hungarian doctor who discovered that doctors were infecting patients by not washing their hands between autopsies and deliveries.
He proved it with data.
Mortality rates dropped from 18% to 2%.
The medical establishment called him a lunatic and committed him to an asylum.
He died there - at 47.
19 years later, Louis Pasteur proved germ theory.
The world finally believed it.
Then came the Industrial Revolution.
Then Lever Brothers.
Then a bar of soap in every American soldier's kit.
The truth about soap was always there.
The world just kept refusing to see it.
⏱ Chapters
0:00 — The Invention Nobody Believed In
0:36 — The First Soap: Babylon, 2800 BC
2:21 — How the Egyptians Used Soap for Medicine and Embalming
3:04 — The Greeks Turn to Olive Oil to Make Soap
3:18 — The Romans Who Turned Hygiene Into Culture
5:10 — While Europe Forgot How to Wash, Other Cultures Thrived
6:07 — The Islamic Golden Age That Kept Soap Alive
7:25 — Europe Rediscovers Soap, Improves It and Taxes It.
9:40 — The Doctor They Called Crazy. The Story of Ignaz Semmelweis
12:37 — Soap for Everyone: One Small Change Makes Soap Available For Everyone
13:24 — How Detergent Became Soap
14:20 — Soap and COVID - 19 and Why Soap Is Better than Hand Sanitzer
15:59 — How Soap Changed Civilization