How Dastardly Is the CDC? Thought You'd Never Ask...

The evidence is piling fast that the CDC knew about the damages resulting from hepatitis B vaxes and chose money over life...
They also knew holding private meetings off CDC property meant discoveries and decisions could not be FOIA'd…
"They looked at one vaccine, the hepatitis B vaccine.
”They looked at kids who had gotten it in the first 30 days and there was a 10,000% increase."
FACT: Relative risk of 11.35 of getting autism when vaccinated with hepatitis B vaccine in the first 30 days of life.
The CDC held Secret Meetings about the rise of autism - these meetings were purposefully held off CDC campus so it could not be FOIA’d.
It was held in a remote Methodist Retreat center in Georgia called the Simpsonwood Retreat Center. (Dr Thorp on X)
The drastic and sudden upsurge in autoimmune diseases occurred within one decade - not only was the CDC mum about it, so wasn’t most so-called journalists working for the MSM cartel.
Accountability is coming - but first, as much evidence must be collected as possible that passes judicial scrutiny.