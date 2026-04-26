How Dastardly Is the CDC? Thought You'd Never Ask...

The evidence is piling fast that the CDC knew about the damages resulting from hepatitis B vaxes and chose money over life...

They also knew holding private meetings off CDC property meant discoveries and decisions could not be FOIA'd…

"They looked at one vaccine, the hepatitis B vaccine.

”They looked at kids who had gotten it in the first 30 days and there was a 10,000% increase."

FACT: Relative risk of 11.35 of getting autism when vaccinated with hepatitis B vaccine in the first 30 days of life.

The CDC held Secret Meetings about the rise of autism - these meetings were purposefully held off CDC campus so it could not be FOIA’d.

It was held in a remote Methodist Retreat center in Georgia called the Simpsonwood Retreat Center. (Dr Thorp on X)

The drastic and sudden upsurge in autoimmune diseases occurred within one decade - not only was the CDC mum about it, so wasn’t most so-called journalists working for the MSM cartel.