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How Dastardly Is the CDC? Thought You'd Never Ask...
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How Dastardly Is the CDC? Thought You'd Never Ask...

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 26, 2026

The evidence is piling fast that the CDC knew about the damages resulting from hepatitis B vaxes and chose money over life...

They also knew holding private meetings off CDC property meant discoveries and decisions could not be FOIA'd…

"They looked at one vaccine, the hepatitis B vaccine.
”They looked at kids who had gotten it in the first 30 days and there was a 10,000% increase."

FACT: Relative risk of 11.35 of getting autism when vaccinated with hepatitis B vaccine in the first 30 days of life.

The CDC held Secret Meetings about the rise of autism - these meetings were purposefully held off CDC campus so it could not be FOIA’d.

It was held in a remote Methodist Retreat center in Georgia called the Simpsonwood Retreat Center. (Dr Thorp on X)

The drastic and sudden upsurge in autoimmune diseases occurred within one decade - not only was the CDC mum about it, so wasn’t most so-called journalists working for the MSM cartel.

Accountability is coming - but first, as much evidence must be collected as possible that passes judicial scrutiny.

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