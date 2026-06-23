Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
How AI Freed Me From the Grind
0:00
-8:08

How AI Freed Me From the Grind

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 23, 2026

Somewhere in corporate America a CEO just looked at a spreadsheet where a human salary line now reads zero dollars - and this is happening this quarter, not in 2030.

Tech companies cut nearly 80,000 jobs in Q1 2026, and almost half were tied directly to AI.

Goldman Sachs says AI is erasing roughly 16,000 U.S. jobs every month - and Gen Z is taking the first hit.

What you'll learn:
✅ The 3 roles disappearing fastest that nobody is warning you about
✅ Why displaced workers earn 10% less a decade later
✅ The first-mover play to deploy AI instead of being replaced by it

There are only 2 positions left in this economy - and one detail decides which one you land in.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture