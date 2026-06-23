How AI Freed Me From the Grind

Somewhere in corporate America a CEO just looked at a spreadsheet where a human salary line now reads zero dollars - and this is happening this quarter, not in 2030.



Tech companies cut nearly 80,000 jobs in Q1 2026, and almost half were tied directly to AI.

Goldman Sachs says AI is erasing roughly 16,000 U.S. jobs every month - and Gen Z is taking the first hit.



What you'll learn:

✅ The 3 roles disappearing fastest that nobody is warning you about

✅ Why displaced workers earn 10% less a decade later

✅ The first-mover play to deploy AI instead of being replaced by it



There are only 2 positions left in this economy - and one detail decides which one you land in.