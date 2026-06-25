He's Studied Little Big Horn For 51 Years, Here's What He Revealed On The 150th Anniversary

150 years ago, a pivotal battle took place in what is now southeastern Montana between the U.S. Army and the American Indians - a "coalition of Lakota, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho warriors" (NPS).

Often memorialized as Custer's Last Stand, named for the Lt Col George Armstrong Custer, the Battle of Little Bighorn remains a pivotal moment of great intrigue.

To honor the story, we share our impromptu interview with National Park Ranger, Michael Donahue, who brings us back to 1876, to explains the significance of this battle and and why the site itself remains "a place where ghosts walk in broad day light."

Chapters

00:00 Spontaneous Interview Setup

00:26 Road Trip to Little Bighorn

01:55 Meeting Ranger Michael Donahue

03:23 Why This Battlefield Matters

04:22 Key Figures and Rising Tensions

05:38 Economic Backdrop and Orders

07:46 Last Stand Hill and Markers

09:03 Grief and Human Cost

10:39 Prejudice and Two Perspectives

11:41 What People Miss About the Battle

13:04 Jenna's Takeaways on History

15:48 Closing Thoughts and Thanks