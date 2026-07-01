He’s NOW Under Federal Investigation as Trump Makes HUGE THREAT!!

Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego is *now under federal investigation* for alleged campaign‑finance fraud tied to a luxury lifestyle funded by donors.
A whistleblower claims Gallego used campaign and PAC money for Disney trips, beach vacations, Super Bowl tickets, and family childcare, rather than legitimate political expenses.
Gallego had just been “cleared” by the Senate Ethics Committee when Trump’s DOJ opened its own probe, undercutting his claim that everything was above board.
President Trump blasts the oil and gas industry, saying they made “incredible profits” during the Iran war and now must *drop gas prices fast* or face serious consequences.
Trump accuses gas retailers and energy companies of gouging drivers, keeping war‑time prices at the pump even though crude has fallen back toward pre‑war levels.
He publicly demands that national gas prices move toward **$2.50 a gallon**, warning that if companies refuse, there will be “big problems” and federal scrutiny.
Trump says he has called in the Department of Justice to investigate whether Big Oil and large chains are colluding or dragging their feet instead of passing savings on to American families.
On Capitol Hill, Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin gets into a heated shouting match as Republicans try to highlight illegal‑alien criminals killing Americans in sanctuary cities.
Raskin repeatedly interrupts and objects, signaling Democrats don’t want violent crimes by illegal immigrants discussed openly on TV, in hearings, or in Congress.
President Trump’s supporters see this as proof Democrats will protect criminal illegals and sanctuary policies even when innocent Americans are getting hurt or killed.
In the wake of the Supreme Court upholding birthright citizenship, Republicans are already rolling out new America First plans to protect the country from foreign invasion.
Trump is urging Congress to pass legislation ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens and short‑term visitors, turning the Court loss into a rallying cry.
Senator Rand Paul is pushing a constitutional amendment so citizenship applies only when at least one parent is a citizen, legal permanent resident, or lawfully serving in the U.S. military.
America First voters see this moment as a test: will Republicans in Congress actually fight for tighter immigration, lower gas prices, and real accountability—or just talk tough while nothing changes?