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Hegseth, Caine on US-Iran Ceasefire Agreement
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Hegseth, Caine on US-Iran Ceasefire Agreement

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Air Force General Dan Caine will hold a press conference - Wed, 8 April 2026
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 08, 2026

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