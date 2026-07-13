Hamilton, Tariffs, and Charlie Kirk: The True American System

Did Alexander Hamilton really oppose protectionist tariffs?



In this episode, Mike Steger examines one of the most debated questions surrounding President Trump's tariff policies by returning to Hamilton's own writings and the founding principles of the American Republic.

Drawing from Hamilton's 1782 *The Continentalist No. 5*, his 1791 *Report on Manufactures*, the writings of Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln, and the legacy of Charlie Kirk, Mike argues that

the American System was never simply about economics.

Instead, the American System is about

developing the human mind

strengthening national industry and

preparing citizens for the responsibilities of self-government

From Hamilton's vision for manufacturing to Franklin's understanding of the pursuit of happiness, from Lincoln's conception of human progress to the enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, this discussion explores why America's economic system was built on moral and civilizational foundations that remain just as relevant today.

Topics include…

• Alexander Hamilton's true view of tariffs

• President Trump's tariff policy

• The American System of political economy

• Hamilton's Report on Manufactures

• Free trade vs. protectionism

• Benjamin Franklin and the pursuit of happiness

• Abraham Lincoln on human progress

• Manufacturing and national independence

• Charlie Kirk's legacy

• The moral foundations of the American Republic

Sources Referenced

Hamilton, The Continentalist No. 5 (1782) [ LINK ]

Hamilton, Report on Manufactures (1791) [ LINK ]

Benjamin Franklin, *On True Happiness*: [ LINK ]

Phil Gramm, *Hamilton Was No Protectionist*: [ LINK ]

Phillip Magness, *America Was Not Founded by "Tariff Men"*: [ LINK ]

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:48 Hamilton, Tariffs, and the American Empire

02:17 Free Trade vs. the American System

04:24 Hamilton's 1782 Vision for Trade

06:57 The Report on Manufactures

08:58 Manufacturing, Liberty & the Human Mind

10:27 Benjamin Franklin on True Happiness

11:42 Charlie Kirk & the American Spirit

12:43 Conclusion