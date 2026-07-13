Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Hamilton, Tariffs, and Charlie Kirk: The True American System
0:00
-13:14

Hamilton, Tariffs, and Charlie Kirk: The True American System

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 13, 2026

Did Alexander Hamilton really oppose protectionist tariffs?

In this episode, Mike Steger examines one of the most debated questions surrounding President Trump's tariff policies by returning to Hamilton's own writings and the founding principles of the American Republic.

Drawing from Hamilton's 1782 *The Continentalist No. 5*, his 1791 *Report on Manufactures*, the writings of Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln, and the legacy of Charlie Kirk, Mike argues that

the American System was never simply about economics.

Instead, the American System is about

  • developing the human mind

  • strengthening national industry and

  • preparing citizens for the responsibilities of self-government

From Hamilton's vision for manufacturing to Franklin's understanding of the pursuit of happiness, from Lincoln's conception of human progress to the enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, this discussion explores why America's economic system was built on moral and civilizational foundations that remain just as relevant today.

Topics include…

• Alexander Hamilton's true view of tariffs
• President Trump's tariff policy
• The American System of political economy
• Hamilton's Report on Manufactures
• Free trade vs. protectionism
• Benjamin Franklin and the pursuit of happiness
• Abraham Lincoln on human progress
• Manufacturing and national independence
• Charlie Kirk's legacy
• The moral foundations of the American Republic

Sources Referenced

Hamilton, The Continentalist No. 5 (1782) [ LINK ]
Hamilton, Report on Manufactures (1791) [ LINK ]
Benjamin Franklin, *On True Happiness*: [ LINK ]
Phil Gramm, *Hamilton Was No Protectionist*: [ LINK ]
Phillip Magness, *America Was Not Founded by "Tariff Men"*: [ LINK ]

Chapters

00:00 Introduction
00:48 Hamilton, Tariffs, and the American Empire
02:17 Free Trade vs. the American System
04:24 Hamilton's 1782 Vision for Trade
06:57 The Report on Manufactures
08:58 Manufacturing, Liberty & the Human Mind
10:27 Benjamin Franklin on True Happiness
11:42 Charlie Kirk & the American Spirit
12:43 Conclusion

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture