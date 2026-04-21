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Gordon Chang: China Needs Trump Meeting 'TOO MUCH', But Will Be 'NERVOUS' About This
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Gordon Chang: China Needs Trump Meeting 'TOO MUCH', But Will Be 'NERVOUS' About This

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 21, 2026

00:00 China's Critical Reliance on the Strait of Hormuz
00:45 The Unpredictable Trump-Xi Jinping Dynamic
01:30 Doubts Over China's Official GDP Numbers

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