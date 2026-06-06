Goldi Ghamari EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Regime Is Cornered And More Dangerous Than Ever | Morad Vaisi Analysis

EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS: The future of Iran, the Middle East, and global security may be hanging in the balance.



In this exclusive English translation and analysis of Iranian geopolitical analyst ‪@MoradVaisi‬'s June 3 livestream ( • ضرورت همکاری گسترده‌تر با اسراییل و اوکرای... , we examine the growing tensions between the Islamic Republic and its regional neighbors, reports that Tehran may still be pursuing nuclear weapons, divisions inside the Trump administration over Iran policy, and the increasing calls for international support for the Iranian people's struggle against the regime.



Morad Vaisi is one of the most respected Iranian political analysts in the Persian-speaking world.

While millions of Iranians follow his work, most of his content is unavailable in English.

Through this series, Goldie is bringing his analysis to English-speaking audiences so you can access information, perspectives, and geopolitical insights that are rarely discussed in Western media.



In this episode, Vaisi explains why the Gulf states are deeply divided in their approach to the Islamic Republic.

He examines the differing positions of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, and why some governments are taking a harder line against Tehran while others continue to seek accommodation.



He also discusses a Bloomberg report suggesting that the Islamic Republic may still be secretly pursuing nuclear weapons and explains why Israeli officials remain skeptical that negotiations can permanently stop Iran's nuclear ambitions.



The discussion then turns to Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, and the ongoing debate inside Washington over whether diplomacy or military action is the best path forward.

Is the Islamic Republic miscalculating America's willingness to act?

Could Tehran mistakenly assume that the threat of military action has disappeared?

Most importantly, Vaisi argues that the Islamic Republic will never voluntarily abandon its core ideological goals, including hostility toward Israel, anti-Americanism, support for proxy militias, missile development, and nuclear ambitions.

He explains why many Iranians believe the only lasting solution is the overthrow of the regime by the Iranian people, supported by the international community.

The conversation also explores the role of Prince Reza Pahlavi, the future of the Iranian opposition movement, the importance of unity between monarchists and republicans, and the potential role of countries such as Israel and Ukraine in supporting the Iranian people's fight for freedom.



If you want an exclusive and deeper insight into what is happening inside Occupied Iran and the Middle East, this is information you will rarely find in English-language media.