Going Rogue with Lara Logan: TRAFFICKERS TARGET KIDS WITH AUTISM - A Mother Speaks Out

Lara speaks with a woman we’ll call Jill, a Texas mother whose neurodivergent daughter was trafficked multiple times by violent guerrilla pimps.
Jill describes how her daughter's Asperger's made her uniquely vulnerable to manipulation, ultimately leading to two separate trafficking ordeals spanning years.
After persistent efforts, Homeland Security rescued her daughter and secured a federal conviction.
Brandi from Shepherds Watch explains how traffickers exploit neurodivergent individuals and emphasizes the importance of parental vigilance regarding technology.
Both guests urge parents to monitor online activity and maintain open communication with their children.
Chapters
00:00:00 Child Sex Trafficking Warning Signs
00:06:30 How Predators Groom Vulnerable Targets
00:13:00 Neurodivergent Children Exploited Online
00:18:50 Familial Trafficking and Female Recruiters
00:23:00 Drugged, Sold, and Held Captive
00:30:00 Two Year Disappearance and Facebook Stalking
00:33:00 Homeland Security Rescue Operation
00:43:00 Law Enforcement Failures and Trafficking Corridors
00:50:00 Julia's Law and Protecting Disabled Victims
00:56:00 Federal Trial, Guilty Verdict, 365 Months
01:07:00 Stockholm Syndrome and Road to Recovery
01:20:00 Parent Warning Signs and Online Safety Tips