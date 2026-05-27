Going Rogue with Lara Logan: TRAFFICKERS TARGET KIDS WITH AUTISM - A Mother Speaks Out

Lara speaks with a woman we’ll call Jill, a Texas mother whose neurodivergent daughter was trafficked multiple times by violent guerrilla pimps.

Jill describes how her daughter's Asperger's made her uniquely vulnerable to manipulation, ultimately leading to two separate trafficking ordeals spanning years.

After persistent efforts, Homeland Security rescued her daughter and secured a federal conviction.

Brandi from Shepherds Watch explains how traffickers exploit neurodivergent individuals and emphasizes the importance of parental vigilance regarding technology.

Both guests urge parents to monitor online activity and maintain open communication with their children.

Chapters

00:00:00 Child Sex Trafficking Warning Signs

00:06:30 How Predators Groom Vulnerable Targets

00:13:00 Neurodivergent Children Exploited Online

00:18:50 Familial Trafficking and Female Recruiters

00:23:00 Drugged, Sold, and Held Captive

00:30:00 Two Year Disappearance and Facebook Stalking

00:33:00 Homeland Security Rescue Operation

00:43:00 Law Enforcement Failures and Trafficking Corridors

00:50:00 Julia's Law and Protecting Disabled Victims

00:56:00 Federal Trial, Guilty Verdict, 365 Months

01:07:00 Stockholm Syndrome and Road to Recovery

01:20:00 Parent Warning Signs and Online Safety Tips