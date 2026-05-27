THIS IS INSANE... Trump’s Iran Delay May Be Bigger Than Anyone Realizes!

Meira K unpacks the hidden strategy behind the Iran negotiations and why critics may be missing the bigger picture entirely.

You’ll learn how Iran’s attacks on Gulf states may have accidentally pushed Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan closer to Israel and how President Trump may be trying to build a permanent anti-Iran regional coalition that no longer depends on America alone.

The episode also breaks down the economic and military stakes behind the negotiations, exposing how October 7th, the Saudi normalization process and the future of the Islamic Republic may all be connected in a much larger strategic chess game.