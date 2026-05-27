Caroline Glick: The Media Think The Iran War Is Over, They’re Sorely Mistaken!

Caroline Glick, International Affairs Advisor to PM Netanyahu, sits down with Former director of the Israeli Government Press Office, Danny Seaman, to reveal how Hezbollah’s new drone warfare tactics, copied from the Russia-Ukraine war, are reshaping the battlefield and threatening Israeli civilians and soldiers alike.

You’ll learn why Israel believes Hezbollah has effectively turned Lebanon into an Iranian colony, how underground tunnel networks and civilian infrastructure are once again being weaponized against Israel and why the so-called ceasefire may actually be enabling Hezbollah to regroup.

The conversation also unpacks Israel’s broader strategic vision after the war, from defeating Iran’s regional “ring of fire”, to expanding the Abraham Accords and transforming Israel into a central economic and technological hub connecting East and West.

If you want to understand the real stakes behind the Lebanon front and Israel’s long-term strategy for survival and regional leadership, this episode is essential viewing.

About JNS TV

The Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. They provide news, briefs, features, opinions, and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.

About Caroline Glick

Caroline B. Glick is an Israeli-American conservative journalist and author born in Chicago in 1969.

She made aliya (”ascent” or “rise,” commonly understood to refer to immigration to Israel) in 1991 after earning a BA in Political Science from Columbia University.

Glick joined the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in August 1991 and served as an officer for over five years.

From 1994 to 1996, as an IDF captain, she was the coordinator of negotiations with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in the office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.

She later received a Master’s degree in Public Policy from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government in June 2000.

Glick has served as international affairs advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel, an appointment confirmed in February 2025 when she joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a visit to the U.S. to meet with President Donald Trump.

She has been a senior contributing editor at JNS.org and a columnist for The Jerusalem Post, and her writings have been published in various outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Breitbart News, and Israel Hayom.

Caroline was a member of our Facebook group Decisive Liberty, which was shut down more than 8 times by Facebook.

Given the more viable options elsewhere, we have ceased any further relations with Facebook.

Caroline just terminated her podcast with JNS, you can listen to her episodes here.