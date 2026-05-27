Details on How the Ayatollah and Most of His Counsil Were Eliminated In Less Than 60 Seconds

On February 28, 2026, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, faced his final moments as a squadron of Israeli fighter jets descended upon his Tehran compound.

This high-stakes decapitation strike, orchestrated by the US and Israel, required months of CIA surveillance and mathematical precision to navigate the heavily fortified defenses of the Islamic Republic.

The mission spearheaded by F-15 Eagles utilized state-of-the-art Sparrow missiles - air-launched ballistic weapons capable of hitting a target from over 600 miles away with terrifying accuracy.

Intelligence forces from Unit 8200 mapped the Ayatollah’s every move, identifying a microscopic window of opportunity when he and top-tier officials, including Mohammad Pakpour and Aziz Nasirzadeh, were exposed above ground for a rare meeting.



The success of the operation relied on a digital kill-switch that choked mobile networks around Pasteur Street, ensuring the Ayatollah could not escape to his deep underground bunkers via a five-minute elevator ride.

In just 60 seconds of kinetic destruction, precision missiles erased the compound, killing the 86-year-old leader and much of the Iranian Military Council.

This modern warfare demonstration of data, access, and timing effectively severed the head of the state, forcing a panicked regime to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei as the new successor amidst an apocalyptic landscape revealed by satellite imagery.

Watch as we break down the tactical reality of this precision strike and how it changed the Middle East forever.

Chapters

00:00 February 28, 2026: The Target in Tehran

00:57 The F-15 Eagle: The Apex Predator

01:41 The Sparrow Missile & Hypersonic Precision

02:21 The Ayatollah’s Secret Underground Bunkers

03:53 Surveillance: CIA and Unit 8200 Operations

06:42 The Target List: A Golden Opportunity

08:55 Tactical Shift: The Daylight Strike

09:52 The Digital Kill-Switch Activation

10:40 60 Seconds: Erasing the Compound

12:27 The Aftermath & Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise