Guess Who REFUSED to Meet with Our VP At the Anti-Fraud Roundtable???

EVERY SINGLE DEMOCRAT state Attorney General has REFUSED to show up for JD Vance's anti-fraud roundtable at the White House Republicans showed up, but Vance specifically sent out an olive branch and invited Dems.

THEY SAID NO.

They're pro-fraud.

Nearly 2 dozen Democrat Attorney Generals cited time constraints as the reason they can't show up.

The ONLY thing they have done is to underscore that the Democrats are the PARTY OF FRAUD

You can find a listing and their images of Democrat AG’s at this website...

https://dems.ag/meet-the-attorneys-general/

If it is unavailable for any reason, an archive is available here:

https://web.archive.org/web/20260513210941/https://dems.ag/meet-the-attorneys-general/

From Yesterday…